Judicial raid on Karachi Police station rescues PTI activists  

KARACHI - In a surprising turn of events, a judicial raid was carried out on the Landhi police station in Karachi, leading to the rescue of eight PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) activists. The operation was directed by Judicial Magistrate East Khushi Muhammad Malik after a citizen named Abdul Hameed petitioned the court. According to sources, the detained PTI workers were being held without any FIR registered against them. This raised suspicions about the legitimacy of their detention, prompting the court to take action. During the raid, the judicial staff recovered the detained political workers, including Fahad Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sameer, and Zeeshan. Additionally, Hasan, Usman, Farrukh Javed, and Muhammad Javed were also among the rescued workers.