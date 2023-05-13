Judiciary saved country from anarchy, civil war: Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that judiciary had saved the country from anarchy and civil war.

In his message on social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said the entire nation stood by the great army. The army did not need any pretentious rallies.

The army also wanted the looters of national kitty and money launderers to be held accountable as per constitution and law. Rashid said and added the looted wealth of the country should be returned to the country. He said the people emerged victorious and the conspirators lost.

Instead of protesting outside the Supreme Court, Shehbaz Sharif should step down as prime minister. “If the vote sellers can get security, why it cannot be provided for elections,” he questioned.

The head of Awami Muslim League said that those who attacked the Supreme Court in 1997 should remember that it was 2023. “When the argument ends, the government is left humiliated,” he claimed.

The poverty and inflation-hit people had hate sentiments for the government. The former federal minister added that the deal with IMF was in limbo. Mr Rashid said the sword of default was hanging over Pakistan.

“Govt commits a mistake every day and cuts a sorry figure. The desire of martial law and emergency has also died down for government,” he went on saying.

Realizing the impending decision of the court, the ill-intended sit-in had been planned, Rashid concluded.