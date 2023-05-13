Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachiities battle gas-crisis  

May 13, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to a very important issue in our area of North Karachi (Up-More), Karachi. For the past four months, there has been too much gas load shedding in our locality, causing people from all walks of life to become very worried and disturbed.

As we all know, with the start of the winter season in Karachi, we Karachiites have been met with an unusual gas load shedding that lasts up to 10 hours a day in most parts of the city. It has made it difficult for people to cook, bathe and carry out other household chores. The gas load shedding has been yet another burden on low and middle-income families who now have to rely on food from restaurants, which is usually overpriced.

During the morning, afternoon, and night, the gas supply is either low or stops entirely. Consequently, there is an increased demand for gas cylinders, and the prices of cylinders are skyrocketing. It is not only affecting domestic consumers but also industrial production. Residents have raised their voices about gas shortages, but none of the authorities pay any attention to this matter. So, the government needs to play a drastic role in supplying the gas in the coming seasons; otherwise, residents could be in even more trouble.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

ISSGC should actually do something about the situation. It should fix what needs to be fixed and do whatever needs to be done.

HAIDER AMIR KHAN,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023