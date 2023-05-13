Saturday, May 13, 2023
Khar to attend 2nd EU Indo-Pacific Forum in Sweden today

Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake an official vis­it to Stockholm, Sweden today (May 13) to participate in the 2nd European Union Indo-Pa­cific Forum, the Foreign Office said. The visit is taking place at the joint invitation of EU High Representative for For­eign Affairs and Security Pol­icy Josep Borrell and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bill­strom. At the forum, the min­ister of state will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on im­portant regional and global is­sues and explore avenues of cooperation with the Europe­an Union especially in trade, investment, digital technolo­gy, climate, environment and health and connectivity. She will also meet the leaders par­ticipating in the forum and discuss issues of bilateral co­operation.

