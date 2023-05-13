KP CM reserves every Thursday for meeting with tribesmen

Peshawar - As an important step to resolve the public issues of newly merged districts, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has decided to reserve every Thursday for meeting with tribal people and listen their issues personally.

In this regard, the first session of meetings was held here the other day at Chief Minister’s House, in which a delegation of tribal elders from different merged districts apprised the chief minister of their issues related to health, education, communications, and other service delivery sectors and submitted written applications to him.

The Chief Minister on the applications of tribal people issued directives to concerned quarters for immediate resolution of public issues in newly merged districts.

The tribal elders appreciated the decision of the Chief Minister and said that the initiative would prove helpful in solving the long-standing problems of the tribal people.

The delegates said that the initiative was a proof of the Chief Minister’s interest and seriousness in solving the problems of the tribal people adding that the services of Azam Khan for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not hidden from anyone and hoped that as Chief Minister he would continue the public service in a better way.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister said that people of the merged districts had rendered numerous sacrifices during the last four decades adding that the caretaker government was aware of public issues of the tribal people and steps would be taken to resolve them on priority.

Azam Khan said that in order to resolve the long-standing issues of the merged districts and bring them at par with other parts of the province, special measures were need of the day.

He said that he had taken up the matter with the Prime Minister to get share of the merged districts in NFC and would raise the matter again with the federation. He made it clear that the caretaker provincial government would not compromise on due rights of the province and newly merged districts and would raise its voice at every forum to achieve their constitutional rights.