Lawyers boycott court proceedings to commemorate May 12

HYDERABAD-The legal community boycotted proceedings of the courts of law here on Friday to commemorate the May 12, killings of lawyers in 2007 in Karachi. In a statement, the office bearers of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad said they fully endorsed the statement of the Sindh Bar Council which said May 12 would be remembered as a black day in country’s history.

Over 30 tons of

valuable gutka, other ingredients seized: SSP

Police has seized gutka factory in Karachi. According to the details, Pak Colony police carried out a targeted raid in the factory located in Husrat Mohani Colony area of Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal has stated that over 30 tons of valuable gutka and other ingredients were seized from the factory, while three suspects Bilal Ali, Hussain, and Basit, were arrested. SSP Kamran Fazal said that the operation was carried out on a secret tip-off, and the factory producing gutka was located on Mangu Pir Road.

According to SSP, a large amount of other harmful ingredients were also seized from the factory, including 97 packets of 2190 kg of Chalia in total, 400 kg of lime, 23 packets of cut leaves, 32 packing wrappers, four packets of powder, one pack of rubber band, and 52 large tubs were also recovered. Police said that gutka worth millions of rupees was being prepared in the factory on a daily basis. A case has been registered against the arrested suspects and an investigation has been launched.