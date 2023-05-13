LEAs ramp up security of federal capital, IHC after intense firing incidents

ISLAMABAD - The police and other law enforcement agen­cies have ramped up security of federal capital as well as inside and around Islam­abad High Court (IHC) after intense firing incidents reported in G-11 and G-13 sectors besides refraining former Prime Minister Imran Khan from leaving the court premises due to security concerns, informed sources on Friday. Heavy contingents of Islamabad police, following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, rushed to the incident places where gunshots were heard, they said.

A police spokesperson claimed that un­known men targeted police with automatic weapons in two places; however, policemen remained unhurt. According to unconfirmed reports, the violent mobs of PTI opened fir­ing on policemen. Police have reached the spots and are investigating the matter.

Getting stressed with the situation, the former PM Imran Khan, who was present in IHC after getting bails in numerous cases, released a video message from IHC accusing the government and police of detaining him illegally inside the court for last three hours.

He asked his supporters to gear for peaceful protests across the country again as the security forces did not provide him security clearance to leave the premises of the IHC. He said that police is not leaving him even after get­ting bails from every case.

“I am a free man but it seemed the secu­rity forces had abducted me and detained in IHC,” he said. According to sources, the police and other LEAs had stopped Imran Khan from leaving the court premises after hearing gunshots in Sectors G-11 and G-13 ahead of departure of cricketer-turned-pol­itician after getting bails in different cases.

On the other hand, Imran Khan, while giv­ing a 15-minute ultimatum to the law enforc­ers to ensure his security clearance from the IHC, said if security was not cleared, he would announce future course of action.

A police spokesperson tweeted that firing was also heard around H-11 Srinagar High­way, the exit from Islamabad to Lahore. “Po­lice have started a search operation to trace out the attackers,” he said. He said that po­lice spotted some men of PTI having petrol bombs into their hands. It is suspected that they had weapons, he said while advising the public to alert police on Helpline 15 in case of any untoward incident.