LHC suspends Aftab Iqbal’s detention orders

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of anchorperson Aftab Iqbal after suspending his detention orders. The court also sought footage and record of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan’s release from the jail till May 16. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing two different petitions against detention of both anchorpersons. During the proceedings, Anchorperson Aftab Iqbal was produced in compliance with the court orders, given earlier in the day. To a court query, a law officer apprised that the anchorperson was detained as per deputy commissioner’s order under section 3 of MPO. He further submitted that the deputy commissioner had powers to detain a person under the said law. However, the chief justice suspended the detention orders and ordered the release of the anchorperson while seeking a reply from relevant quarters by the next date of hearing.