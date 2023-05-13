Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC suspends Aftab Iqbal’s detention orders

LHC suspends Aftab Iqbal’s detention orders
Agencies
May 13, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Fri­day ordered the release of an­chorperson Aftab Iqbal after suspending his detention or­ders. The court also sought footage and record of anchor­person Imran Riaz Khan’s re­lease from the jail till May 16. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the or­ders while hearing two differ­ent petitions against deten­tion of both anchorpersons. During the proceedings, An­chorperson Aftab Iqbal was produced in compliance with the court orders, given earli­er in the day. To a court query, a law officer apprised that the anchorperson was detained as per deputy commissioner’s or­der under section 3 of MPO. He further submitted that the deputy commissioner had powers to detain a person un­der the said law. However, the chief justice suspended the de­tention orders and ordered the release of the anchorperson while seeking a reply from rel­evant quarters by the next date of hearing.

Court sets Imran Khan free amid rain of bails

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683942687.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023