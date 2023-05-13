Marrriyum Aurangzeb refutes news about imposition of emergency

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday rebutted news regarding the “imposition of emergency” in the country.

“The reports circulating in the media regarding the imposition of emergency in the country are baseless” and no such decision was taken in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, the minister said in a news statement.

The information minister urged the media to verify the facts before airing or publishing any news.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the federal cabinet mulled over the imposition of emergency in the country following the political unrest after the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

During the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) session, the coalition parties suggested to impose emergency. The cabinet members also held consultations over necessary steps to cope with the political and economic challenges.

The federal cabinet held discussions over the verdicts, as well as reviewed the recommendations of extending the tenure of the assemblies, sources added.

The recommendations were made in response to the growing concerns over the party’s alleged involvement in incidents of violence and harassment.

Khawaja Asif for ’emergency’

Yesterday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that an emergency is a constitutional option but there is no chance of imposing martial law.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s release order of Imran Khan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan’s personal and public medical reports have huge differences as he walked in the Supreme Court corridor without a wheelchair.

He lambasted the PTI chief Imran Khan saying that he has no information regarding the violent protests but the protestor was actually invoked by the video message he posted which then led to attacks on the Corps Commander’s house and other military installations.

Khawaja Asif maintained that PTI leaders were directing the workers where to go and they attacked important public buildings. He said that PTI carry out violence on the pattern of a terrorist group which they are doing since 2014.