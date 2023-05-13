Middle way option may defuse unrest in country

POLITICAL SITUATIONER.

ISLAMABAD - The government is seemingly in a mood to play offensive to counter all moves to avoid snap polls in the country. Though the government has not decided to use option of im­posing emergency in country, yet the option will remain under consider­ation. Some treasury members in yesterday’s federal cabinet meeting were even putting their weight on banning PTI and impose emergen­cy but proposal was turned down.

However, a religio-political par­ty chief (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rah­man convinced rest of allied part­ners for demonstration in front of the Supreme Court. Defence min­ister had also termed apex court’s behaviour towards former premier Nawaz Sharif as discriminatory.

To deliberate all these options, the government has decided to openly discuss these matters on the floor of the parliament and pass more reso­lutions. The parliament and judicia­ry are already at daggers drawn as the parliament is not showing any cooperation to apex court on its de­mand for providing records of some national assembly sittings.

The government has decided to summon national assembly ses­sion on Monday morning to discuss all political matters and take all de­cisions on the floor of the house. It is also important to note that the apex court will hear the important case regarding elections in Punjab province, as the electoral watchdog had conveyed in its three reports about paucity of funds and unavail­ability of security for polls. The Su­preme Court next order about polls will be much important for current tumultuous political situation in the country. Political gurus view that the government will try to pass federal budget and delay polls as much as it could do. The PDM parties in the current situation cannot afford to go for elections. The government, opposition and others stakehold­ers should sit together to find some middle way to normalise the situa­tion in the country, they commented.