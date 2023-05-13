Middle way option may defuse unrest in country

POLITICAL SITUATIONER.
ISLAMABAD - The government is seemingly in a mood to play offensive to counter all moves to avoid snap polls in the country. Though the government has not decided to use option of imposing emergency in country, yet the option will remain under consideration. Some treasury members in yesterday’s federal cabinet meeting were even putting their weight on banning PTI and impose emergency but proposal was turned down.
However, a religio-political party chief (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman convinced rest of allied partners for demonstration in front of the Supreme Court. Defence minister had also termed apex court’s behaviour towards former premier Nawaz Sharif as discriminatory.
To deliberate all these options, the government has decided to openly discuss these matters on the floor of the parliament and pass more resolutions. The parliament and judiciary are already at daggers drawn as the parliament is not showing any cooperation to apex court on its demand for providing records of some national assembly sittings.
The government has decided to summon national assembly session on Monday morning to discuss all political matters and take all decisions on the floor of the house. It is also important to note that the apex court will hear the important case regarding elections in Punjab province, as the electoral watchdog had conveyed in its three reports about paucity of funds and unavailability of security for polls. The Supreme Court next order about polls will be much important for current tumultuous political situation in the country. Political gurus view that the government will try to pass federal budget and delay polls as much as it could do. The PDM parties in the current situation cannot afford to go for elections. The government, opposition and others stakeholders should sit together to find some middle way to normalise the situation in the country, they commented.