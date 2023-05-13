More murder and blue-collar crimes  

This is in reference to the editorial “Targeted Killings” (published on March 24th, 2023). Street crimes have taken over different areas of Pakistan, with Karachi being the most prominent spot for muggers. Recently, three individuals were shot dead in Karachi, and over the span of nine months, about 60,000 cases of street crimes were reported in the city. These crimes not only involve robbery but also result in murders and gender-based violence. To reduce street crimes, authorities need to strengthen security and install CCTV cameras at different mugging spots. Additionally, the police need to investigate recent murders and find the culprits, as the city is already facing much lawlessness.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.