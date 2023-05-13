Mostly dry weather likely in KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly dry and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm- rain/gusty wind is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Peshawar, Khyber, Kurram, North & South Waziristan districts during evening and night. During last 24 hours, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the KP were Peshawar City 37/20, Chitral 32/13, Timergara 31/17, Dir 30/09, Mirkhani 27/11, Kalam 26/05, Drosh 28/13, Saidu Sharif 33/12, Pattan 35/18, Malam Jabba 21/09, Takht Bhai 37/18, Kakul 29/13, Balakot 34/14, Parachinar 20/09, Bannu 39/18, Cherat 31/18, D I Khan 40/23.