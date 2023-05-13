Musarat Hilali takes oath as PHC CJ

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali Friday administered oath to Acting Chief Justice Musarat Hilali as the permanent Chief Jus­tice of Peshawar High Court. Justice Musarat Hilali took the oath of of­fice as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court in a ceremony held at the Governor House. In the ceremony, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Sec­retary read out presidential order on behalf of the President of Paki­stan, Dr. Arif Alvi regarding appoint­ment of the CJ on a permanent ba­sis. The governor congratulated the chief justice and expressed good wishes.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, judges of Peshawar High Court, law­yers, caretaker provincial ministers Fazal Elahi, Firoz Jamal Shah Kaka­khel, Adnan Jalil, Hamid Shah, Pir Haroon Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qais­er, Bakht Nawaz Thakot, Sawal Nazir Advocate, Muhammad Ali Shah, Sal­ma Begum, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Accountant Gen­eral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Heads of Administrative Departments, Princi­pal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Ir­shad, Registrar Peshawar High Court Inamullah Khan, PSO Chief Justice, Principal Officers High Court attend­ed the oath taking ceremony.

After the ceremony, Governor Ghu­lam Ali and Chief Minister Azam Khan held a joint meeting with the new CJ and judges of the Peshawar High Court.