Saturday, May 13, 2023
Mystrey of unknown 'The 30 Days' trailer released

Web Lifestyle Desk
5:43 PM | May 13, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

The Mysteries of the Unknown, A thrill and suspense-based movie "The 30 Days"s trailer released, a few hours ago, the trailer got viral and become popular among the People of Pakistan, India and America.

The trailer of 'The 30 Days' has been released in America. The story of the film includes action, suspense and thriller. The film is directed by Julius June and Reema Kapani.

The script was written by Amaya Sardar, The film will be released on Black eagle film's production, Pakistani Actor Imran Pirzada will appear in this movie with Indian and American starts, Shoaib Sohail, Pooja Ghanesh, Chantyaholin, Sahab Chaudhry, Gurpet Singh, Sapna Suri, Yasir Bashir and Reema Kapan. The film was shooted in America. The film will be released simultaneously in Pakistan and America.

