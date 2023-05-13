NA body pends Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), Bill for next meeting

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Friday pended the ‘Contempt of Majlis- e-Shoora (Parliament)’ till its next meeting.

The committee also recommended that the special invitees of the meeting may also attend the next meeting of the committee to discuss the bill. The committee was of the view that MNA Muhammad Mohsin Leghari should also be invited as a special invitee on this agenda item in the next meeting of the committee.

A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges was held at the Parliament House here on Friday under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA. On the question of privilege raised by Sheikh Rohale Asghar and Syed Agha Rafiullah against federal secretaries of Ministry of Housing and Works, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Religious Affairs & Inter-faith Harmony for not attending the proceedings of the National Assembly on 29th and 31st March, 2023, the committee after hearing reply from all concerned, disposed of the question of privilege with the direction to be careful in future.

On the question of privilege raised by Syed Agha Rafiullah regarding submitting an incorrect reply to his question regarding departmental promotions of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the committee adjourned the matter with the direction to resolve the issues and report to the committee within 15 days.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings of the Committee held on 2nd, 3rd and 4th May, 2023. The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Sajjad, Chaudhary Armaghan Subhani, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ramesh Lal, Usama Qadri, Ms. Asiya Azeem and Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari. The meeting was also attended by Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA, Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Shahadat Awan, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, and Ch. Aamir Rehman, Addl. Attorney General for Pakistan.