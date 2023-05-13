NAB initiates Swat irrigation channel probe against Mehmood Khan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against Mehmood Khan over misappropriation charges in Bagh Dheri irrigation channel project.

The anti-graft watchdog has summoned details of Bagh Dheri irrigation channel work in Swat and allocated funds from PTI leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan.

The NAB has summoned the estimated cost of Bagh Dheri irrigation channel project and demanded relevant record from the investigation officer.

NAB sources have claimed misappropriation in funds in the irrigation channel project.

Mehmood Khan had inaugurated the irrigation project in October 2020, which was later renamed as Shamizai Irrigation project and completed at a cost of Rs.907 million to irrigate 5500 acres of land in Bagh Dheri, Ashari, Sambar and Kharara villages.