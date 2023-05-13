Saturday, May 13, 2023
No case of polio surfaces in Sindh since 2020, claims Commissioner

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Hyderabad Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio here at his office and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming immunization campaign under Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs). Speaking at the meeting, he said no case of polio had surfaced in Sindh since 2020. He attributed that achievement to the endeavours of the health officials and the assisting departments involved in the polio immunization campaigns. The meeting was informed that the drive would start from May 15 and it would conclude on May 21 in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Dadu districts. The health authorities had set a target to immunize 377,241 children under 5 years of age in Hyderabad, 399,160 in  Dadu and 236,909 in Jamshoro districts. The Commissioner was told that 9,116 workforce would carry out the drive in those 3 districts.

