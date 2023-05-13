Opp blasts govt over poor law and order in Karachi

Concerned over surge in street crimes: 130 people killed for offering resistance to robbery during 2023: 72,000 vehicles snatched, stolen.

KARACHI - Opposition lawmakers once again expressed concerns over growing street crimes in Kara­chi as Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Syed Abdul Rasheed maintained that over 130 citizens were killed in 2023 so far over resis­tance to robbery.

Speaking on a call attention notice, Rasheed said that there was a surge in street crimes and murders upon resistance. He alleged that the police instead of maintaining law and order was busy in ‘managing’ the local government polls for the ruling Pakistan People’s party.

The MMA member said that 134 people had been killed dur­ing mugging in Karachi in 2023 and over 72,000 vehicles were snatched or stolen. He said that the robbers killed 31 citizens in January, 34 in February, 32 in March and 28 in April, adding that nine people lost their lives in first 11 days of May

“What are the steps taken by the Sindh government and the law enforcement agencies to protect the life and property of the citizens?” he asked.

Rasheed said that at the one hand the people were being killed by the robbers but on the other hand, the entire police department was ‘engaged’ in stealing the mandate of Karachi. “Sindh Police is playing the role of political workers,” he alleged.

Parliamentary Affairs Minis­ter Mukesh Kumar Chawla an­swering the notice of behalf of the Home department said that the law and order situation was much better than the past days.

He said that the operation was also being conducted in Katcha area of Sindh and Punjab bor­der. The minister said that a high level meeting had been formed to control crimes and drug menace. Chawla also hit back at the MMA member and said that he had lost his home Union Committee. Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed The Sindh Physiotherapy Council 2022

Later, the house was ad­journed to Monday.