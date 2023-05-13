Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army continues operation against miscreants in Balochistan: ISPR

Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Pak Army is carrying out op­eration against miscreants in Muslim Bagh area of Balo­chistan, ISPR said on Friday. The handout issued by ISPR said, in the early hours of morning, a group of terror­ists attacked an FC Camp in Muslim Bagh area in North­ern Balochistan. Currently, the operation by the security forces is underway to cap­ture the terrorists who have been cornered into a build­ing complex. So far 2 terror­ists have been sent to hell by the security forces who continue to maintain pres­sure on the terrorists; heavy exchange of fire is underway. In the process of clearance operation, two soldiers have embraced Shahadat while another three are injured.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023