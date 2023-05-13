Pak Army continues operation against miscreants in Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA - Pak Army is carrying out op­eration against miscreants in Muslim Bagh area of Balo­chistan, ISPR said on Friday. The handout issued by ISPR said, in the early hours of morning, a group of terror­ists attacked an FC Camp in Muslim Bagh area in North­ern Balochistan. Currently, the operation by the security forces is underway to cap­ture the terrorists who have been cornered into a build­ing complex. So far 2 terror­ists have been sent to hell by the security forces who continue to maintain pres­sure on the terrorists; heavy exchange of fire is underway. In the process of clearance operation, two soldiers have embraced Shahadat while another three are injured.