Pakistan census being used as a tool for politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s seventh Population and Housing Census has been marred by controversy as stakeholders, particularly in Sindh, are dissatisfied with the results.
According to an official from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the problem lies not with the finding of the census but with the outcome, which links population with the number of seats in parliament, the quota system, and, most importantly, the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.
In Pakistan, the weightage for population in the distribution of resources is 80 percent, while in India, it is only 15 percent, the official added. As a result, many people are trying to show an increase in their population, making the census a tool for politics.
To make the census more acceptable, the official suggested delinking population from the NFC award. The census is used for policy planning worldwide, but in Pakistan, it is being used as a tool for politics, which could jeopardize the country’s future, the official warned.
While the PBS designed and architected the digital census, provincial and district governments and census teams were the main implementers. The official explained that provincial governments were responsible for the execution of Census Field Operations, and blaming the bureau for the shortcomings of the provincial governments made no sense.
To enhance the credibility of the process, provincial governments and relevant stakeholders, including DCs/ACs, were given access to role-based dashboards linked with GIS for monitoring fieldwork and ensuring complete coverage.
The official noted that PBS, with the help of a digital system, identified and shared a list of blocks with less coverage, negative population growth, population of collective residences, and households with one or two persons beyond normal ranges. Additionally, PBS deputed additional officers/officials from PBS HQ Islamabad to assist provincial governments. Due to these initiatives and joint efforts, the already completed blocks saw an increase of 8.2 million persons.
Furthermore, PBS identified and shared another list of blocks identifying potential under-coverage and shared it with the provincial governments for rectification through targeted and coordinated combing operations to ensure complete coverage. This initiative added another 4.6 million persons in the already completed blocks.
While the majority of the census activities were executed with great satisfaction, anomalies were identified during the census, especially in the big cities. The most common issues were the negligence of field enumerators towards their work and insufficient deployment of security personnel for field staff. The official informed provincial governments, which are responsible for the execution of field operations, to take strict notice of any misreporting by enumerators, provide one-on-one security to enumerators, and strictly monitor field enumeration by respective ACs and DCs.
Regarding the quality of data, the official assured that quality assurance is being ensured through Computer-Assisted Telephonic Interviews (CATI), where data collected is randomly checked by generating calls through PBS’s specialized call center. In case of consistent departures, supervisors are directed to check the work of enumerators and direct them to improve. Furthermore, trend analysis of data collected on real-time is checked with previous data collected through the census and surveys of that particular area to immediately identify misreporting.
The PBS went through months of preparation before launching the first phase of the census, including extensive and continuous engagement with stakeholders at all levels, especially at the provincial level with provincial and district governments responsible for implementation.
In conclusion, the Pakistan Census is being used as a tool for politics, which could jeopardize the country’s future. The key to making the census more acceptable is delinking population from the NFC award, according to an official from the PBS. Despite some anomalies, the majority of the census activities were executed with great satisfaction.