Pakistan census being used as a tool for politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s seventh Population and Housing Census has been marred by controversy as stake­holders, particularly in Sindh, are dissatisfied with the results.

According to an official from the Pakistan Bureau of Statis­tics (PBS), the problem lies not with the finding of the census but with the outcome, which links population with the num­ber of seats in parliament, the quota system, and, most im­portantly, the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

In Pakistan, the weightage for population in the distribution of resources is 80 percent, while in India, it is only 15 percent, the official added. As a result, many people are trying to show an in­crease in their population, mak­ing the census a tool for politics.

To make the census more ac­ceptable, the official suggested delinking population from the NFC award. The census is used for policy planning worldwide, but in Pakistan, it is being used as a tool for politics, which could jeopardize the country’s future, the official warned.

While the PBS designed and architected the digital census, provincial and district govern­ments and census teams were the main implementers. The official explained that provincial govern­ments were responsible for the execution of Census Field Opera­tions, and blaming the bureau for the shortcomings of the provin­cial governments made no sense.

To enhance the credibility of the process, provincial govern­ments and relevant stakehold­ers, including DCs/ACs, were given access to role-based dashboards linked with GIS for monitoring fieldwork and en­suring complete coverage.

The official noted that PBS, with the help of a digital sys­tem, identified and shared a list of blocks with less coverage, negative population growth, population of collective resi­dences, and households with one or two persons beyond normal ranges. Additionally, PBS deputed additional of­ficers/officials from PBS HQ Islamabad to assist provincial governments. Due to these ini­tiatives and joint efforts, the al­ready completed blocks saw an increase of 8.2 million persons.

Furthermore, PBS identi­fied and shared another list of blocks identifying potential un­der-coverage and shared it with the provincial governments for rectification through targeted and coordinated combing op­erations to ensure complete coverage. This initiative added another 4.6 million persons in the already completed blocks.

While the majority of the census activities were executed with great satisfaction, anoma­lies were identified during the census, especially in the big cit­ies. The most common issues were the negligence of field enu­merators towards their work and insufficient deployment of security personnel for field staff. The official informed provincial governments, which are respon­sible for the execution of field operations, to take strict notice of any misreporting by enumer­ators, provide one-on-one secu­rity to enumerators, and strictly monitor field enumeration by respective ACs and DCs.

Regarding the quality of data, the official assured that qual­ity assurance is being ensured through Computer-Assisted Telephonic Interviews (CATI), where data collected is ran­domly checked by generating calls through PBS’s specialized call center. In case of consistent departures, supervisors are directed to check the work of enumerators and direct them to improve. Furthermore, trend analysis of data collected on real-time is checked with pre­vious data collected through the census and surveys of that particular area to immediately identify misreporting.

The PBS went through months of preparation before launching the first phase of the census, in­cluding extensive and continu­ous engagement with stakehold­ers at all levels, especially at the provincial level with provincial and district governments re­sponsible for implementation.

In conclusion, the Pakistan Cen­sus is being used as a tool for poli­tics, which could jeopardize the country’s future. The key to mak­ing the census more acceptable is delinking population from the NFC award, according to an of­ficial from the PBS. Despite some anomalies, the majority of the census activities were executed with great satisfaction.