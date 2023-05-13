Pakistan releases 198 Indian fishermen on humanitarian grounds

Pakistan has released 198 Indian fishermen, who were arrested for fishing illegally in the country's waters, on humanitarian grounds.

Foreign Office, in a statement, said the released fishermen had been handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Lahore.

The fishermen were released from the Malir Jail in Karachi on Thursday evening and they were brought to Lahore via train.

Malir Jail superintendent Nazir Tunio told media that they had released the first batch of Indian fishermen prisoners, adding that more will be freed in June and July.

Pakistan was to released 200 Indian fishermen on Thursday from Malir jail but two of them died due to illness.

The two deceased fishermen have been identified as Muhammad Zulfiqar and Soma Deva. Their bodies have been kept in the Edhi Foundation mortuary as arrangements are being made to repatriate them to India.