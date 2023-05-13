Pakistan Shaheens on track for victory against Zimbabwe A

LAHORE-In a remarkable display of skill and dominance, the Pakistan Shaheens cricket team is poised for an emphatic victory over Zimbabwe A in the second four-day match at Mutare Sports Club in Mutare.

According to information made available here on Friday, as the third day’s play came to a close, Zimbabwe A found themselves trailing by a mere 78 runs with only three wickets remaining in their second innings. The Shaheens started the day with their first innings score at 461 for eight in 112 overs. Despite a brief resistance, they were eventually dismissed for a formidable total of 479 runs in 116 overs.

Haseebullah, who had already achieved a century, added six more runs to his overnight score before being dismissed on 117 off 214 deliveries, displaying an impressive performance with 14 fours and one six. The final wicket to fall was that of Shahnawaz Dahani, contributing six runs. Victor Nyauchi of Zimbabwe A shone with the ball, taking five wickets for 125 runs.

In their second innings, Zimbabwe A faced a daunting deficit of 316 runs. Nyasha Mayavo stood out with a resilient half-century, scoring 55 runs off 108 balls, including seven boundaries and one six. Tony Munyonga (43 off 69 balls, including three fours and three sixes) and JoylordGumbie (42 off 99 balls, including six boundaries) also made noteworthy contributions for the home team. Pakistan Shaheens’ Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Ali took two wickets each, conceding 45 and 37 runs respectively. As the match heads into its final day, the Pakistan Shaheens are in a commanding position and look set to secure a resounding victory over Zimbabwe A.