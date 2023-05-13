I want to raise awareness about a topic that affects the minds of common people and through which they learn cultural and moral values. Our Pakistani drama industry is on the decline, and we are now seeing Indian stories being portrayed in our dramas that go against our culture and society. In the society we live in, people learn a lot from what is aired on television, and it is worrying that our new generation is being exposed to toxic male characters and oppressed female characters who silently tolerate their abuse.

Why are we not showing the bitter realities and truths of our society in our plays? Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, once said in an interview that “Of course, we can’t make films like India, but they can’t make dramas like ours.” I used to agree with this, but now our dramas are showing Indian-like stories.

I hope this letter will reach someone, or the writers, who will think about this issue and try to improve the Pakistani drama industry. Let us once again show stories that provide entertainment for the people, but also promote good values.

FIZA SIKANDAR,

Karachi.