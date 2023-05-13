'Pani Da Bulbula' famed singer Yaqoob Atif passes away

Famous Pakistani singer Yaqoob Atif Bulbula died after a protracted illness in Lahore.

Yaqoob Atif rose to fame for his song 'Zindagi paani da bulbula'. He had suffered from paralysis two years ago.

The funeral prayers of Bulbula were offered at Garhi Shahu. Sharing his death news actor Khaled Anam said Yakoob Atif Bulbulla was no more. “May he rest in peace," he wrote on his Instagram.

Yaqoob Atif alias Bulbula Saheb performed across Pakistan as well as abroad. He played variety of roles in TV plays. In PTV plays he had roles in Waris, Andhera Ujala, Aj di Kahani; in films Pappu Lahoria and many more.

He is regarded as the first-ever Punjabi rap singer. He had released his first song ‘Zindagi paani da bulbula’in October 1979. Singer Abrarul Haq also sang the same song for the film Zinda Bhaag,which was released in 2013. He was a simple man.