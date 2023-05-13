PbOA President hands over National Games torch to Secretary Sports, DG SBP

LAHORE-Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) President Amir Jan handed over the torch of 34th National Games to Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail here at a ceremony held at Punjab Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary Khalid Mehmood, President Punjab Swimming Association Women Wing Mubashra Raza, Secretary Sports Balochistan Ishaq Jamali, Olympian Shabana Akhtar, former and current athletes Shajar Abbas, Shafiq Chishti, Kh Junaid as well as Rehmatullah, Hafeez Bhatti, and a large number of sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. Earlier, Olympian Shabana Akhtar, International athlete Shajar Abbas and former kabaddi captain Shafiq Chishti carried the torch of 34th National Games to Punjab Stadium and handed it over to President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said that Punjab’s sports contingent of around 450 athletes will try to give their best performances in the National Games scheduled to be held at Quetta from May 22. “Our athletes are well prepared for the National Games and we are quite upbeat that they will clinch more medals than all other contingents from across the country.” DG SBP Dr Asif Tufail said that it would be a wonderful opportunity for young male and female athletes of the province to display their sports potential in their respective games. “Sports Board Punjab is working hard for the promotion of sports across the province.”

PbOA President Amir Jan said that Punjab’s sports contingent has been prepared with the untiring efforts of Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman and DG SBP Dr Asif Tufail. “Punjab Sports Department is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in the province. Holding National Games is definitely a major step for the growth of sports culture across the country.”

Secretary Sports Balochistan Ishaq Jamali said that hosting the National Games will be a great honour for our province. “We have completed all the arrangements including best security measures for organizing 34th National Games in a befitting manner.”

Ishaq Jamali said Balochistan is going to host the National Games after a long 19 years. “Our people will show exemplary hospitality to all guest contingents and officials during the sports Extravaganza.” After the ceremony, a large torch rally was taken out from Punjab Stadium to Liberty Chowk. A large number of sports lovers including several Olympians participated in the rally.