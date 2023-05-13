PEDO workers condemn conspiracy to remove CEO illegally

Peshawar - The Officers’ Association of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), an energy generation entity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has unanimously decided to oppose any external interference aimed at unlawfully removing the head of the organization. PEDO is a well-established and highly profitable organization that contributes significantly to the province’s economy.

During an emergency general body meeting of PEDO’s Officers’ Association, serious concerns were raised regarding a conspiracy to disrupt their work by levying false allegations against the top management through various inquiries. This concerted effort appears to be aimed at undermining PEDO, which operates as a subsidiary of the Energy & Power Department. A press release issued on Thursday highlighted these concerns.

The association expressed its appreciation for the exemplary performance of CEO Engr Naeem Khan in resolving long-standing employee issues. Under his leadership, the cabinet approved PEDO’s employees’ service rules for 2020. Moreover, numerous energy projects have been completed during his tenure, bringing in billions of rupees in annual revenue for the province’s treasury. Additionally, several ongoing energy projects, amounting to thousands of megawatts, are nearing completion.

The association strongly condemned the recent attempt to dismiss the CEO through a conspiratorial letter, similar to past incidents. It was decided that if any illegal action is taken against the CEO, the association will respond with robust resistance, including protests, strikes, and the locking of power plants by all employees. The responsibility for the consequences of such actions will lie with the provincial administration.

Furthermore, the association demanded an immediate halt to the transfer and deputation processes from external sources. They emphasized the importance of assigning key responsibilities to competent officers from within the same department. This would ensure the smooth functioning of PEDO and safeguard its progress and profitability.