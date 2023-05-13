PKR makes massive recovery of Rs13.78 against US dollar

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, Pakistani rupee has recovered sharply on Friday by gaining Rs13.78 per US dollar to close at 285.08 in the interbank market.
Earlier, Pakistani rupee had touched all time low 298.9 against US dollar on Thursday in interbank, following uncertainty on political as well as economic fronts. However, the local currency has unexpectedly bounced back on Friday after its value improved by Rs13.78 to Rs285.08 against US dollar. Meanwhile, dollar was trading at around Rs295 in open market.
Market sources said that rupee has recovered mainly due to several reasons including ‘improved’ political situation after Supreme Court’s decision on Imran Khan’s case and decrease in demand from the importers. They said that currency has appreciated over hopes that the political situation would improve after the Supreme Court decision terming Imran Khan’s arrest unlawful.
The local currency is under pressure for the last one year as it had depreciated by over Rs100 against US dollar mainly due to lower foreign exchange reserves amid delay in IMF programme. The country’s foreign exchange reserves are on the declining side amid delay in IMF’s programme. “During the week ended on 05-May-2023, SBP reserves decreased by $ 74 million to $ 4,383.4 million due to external debt repayment,” SBP said on Thursday. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 9,990.4 million as of 05-May-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $ 4,383.4 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : $ 5,607.0 million.
The IMF programme has yet to revive despite the government had taken tough decisions as both sides are continuously negotiating since January 31 this year.