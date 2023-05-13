PKR makes massive recovery of Rs13.78 against US dollar

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, Paki­stani rupee has recovered sharply on Friday by gaining Rs13.78 per US dollar to close at 285.08 in the inter­bank market.

Earlier, Pakistani rupee had touched all time low 298.9 against US dollar on Thursday in interbank, following uncertainty on political as well as economic fronts. Howev­er, the local currency has unexpect­edly bounced back on Friday after its value improved by Rs13.78 to Rs285.08 against US dollar. Mean­while, dollar was trading at around Rs295 in open market.

Market sources said that rupee has recovered mainly due to several rea­sons including ‘improved’ political situation after Supreme Court’s de­cision on Imran Khan’s case and de­crease in demand from the import­ers. They said that currency has appreciated over hopes that the po­litical situation would improve after the Supreme Court decision terming Imran Khan’s arrest unlawful.

The local currency is under pres­sure for the last one year as it had depreciated by over Rs100 against US dollar mainly due to lower for­eign exchange reserves amid de­lay in IMF programme. The coun­try’s foreign exchange reserves are on the declining side amid delay in IMF’s programme. “During the week ended on 05-May-2023, SBP reserves decreased by $ 74 million to $ 4,383.4 million due to exter­nal debt repayment,” SBP said on Thursday. The total liquid foreign re­serves held by the country stood at $ 9,990.4 million as of 05-May-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $ 4,383.4 million and net foreign re­serves held by commercial banks : $ 5,607.0 million.

The IMF programme has yet to re­vive despite the government had taken tough decisions as both sides are continuously negotiating since January 31 this year.