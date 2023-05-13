Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PKR makes massive recovery of Rs13.78 against US dollar

PKR makes massive recovery of Rs13.78 against US dollar
Imran Ali Kundi
May 13, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    In a significant development, Paki­stani rupee has recovered sharply on Friday by gaining Rs13.78 per US dollar to close at 285.08 in the inter­bank market.

Earlier, Pakistani rupee had touched all time low 298.9 against US dollar on Thursday in interbank, following uncertainty on political as well as economic fronts. Howev­er, the local currency has unexpect­edly bounced back on Friday after its value improved by Rs13.78 to Rs285.08 against US dollar. Mean­while, dollar was trading at around Rs295 in open market.

Market sources said that rupee has recovered mainly due to several rea­sons including ‘improved’ political situation after Supreme Court’s de­cision on Imran Khan’s case and de­crease in demand from the import­ers. They said that currency has appreciated over hopes that the po­litical situation would improve after the Supreme Court decision terming Imran Khan’s arrest unlawful.

Court sets Imran Khan free amid rain of bails

The local currency is under pres­sure for the last one year as it had depreciated by over Rs100 against US dollar mainly due to lower for­eign exchange reserves amid de­lay in IMF programme. The coun­try’s foreign exchange reserves are on the declining side amid delay in IMF’s programme. “During the week ended on 05-May-2023, SBP reserves decreased by $ 74 million to $ 4,383.4 million due to exter­nal debt repayment,” SBP said on Thursday. The total liquid foreign re­serves held by the country stood at $ 9,990.4 million as of 05-May-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $ 4,383.4 million and net foreign re­serves held by commercial banks : $ 5,607.0 million.

The IMF programme has yet to re­vive despite the government had taken tough decisions as both sides are continuously negotiating since January 31 this year.

PM condemns Imran’s allegations against Army Chief

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683942687.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023