PM condemns Imran’s allegations against Army Chief

Whole nation stands with Armed Forces and Army Chief: Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif strongly con­demned the allegations of Imran Khan against the army chief.

In a statement here on Friday, he said the statement of Imran Ni­azi against the Pakistan army was proof of his low-minded mentali­ty. This statement was a confession of the master­mind of the tragic inci­dents of May 9, he added.

The PM said this was the same mentality which levelled false allegations of his murder against the patriotic army officers and concocted false sto­ries of cypher and foreign conspiracy.

"This is expression of real intentions of the anti state mastermind of the terrorists. This is confession that whatev­er happened on May 9 was done on the direc­tions of Imran Niazi," he added. The prime min­ister said this statement was proof that Imran Niazi was behind the plan to desecrate the monuments of martyrs and ghazis and attacks on sensitive installa­tions and buildings.

His anger against General Syed Asim Munir was that he as Director General ISI was aware about the worst corruption of Imran Niazi, his wife, Farah Gogi and senior leadership of PTI, he said adding allegations against the highly decorated General Syed Asim Munir who was very admired in the rank and file and was appointed on merit, was nothing but ill-intentioned, he stressed. The PM said Imran Niazi was afraid of the winner of the sword of honour, Hafiz e Quran and honest army chief. He said this kind of cheap talk against the chief of the brave army which was fighting against terrorism was akin to support of terrorists. The whole nation stood with armed forces and the army chief, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Spokesperson on Friday rejected the rumours about the possibility of imposi­tion of Martial Law in the country.

In a statement issued late Friday night, he said that there is no question of Martial Law. “Pakistan Army is united under the command of COAS General Asim Mu­nir.” He said that Military leadership believes in democ­racy. He clarified that no one in Armed Forces resigned in recent days and public must ignore disinformation

The statement comes after almost four days of po­litical turmoil in the country due to the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, in which army’s installations were also targeted.

“I want to say very clearly that General Asim Munir and the army’s leadership wholeheartedly support de­mocracy and will continue to do so. The imposition of martial law is out of the question,” Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a private TV channel.

“The army chief and the army’s senior leadership completely believe in democracy,” the military’s top spokesperson said. In response to the reports which were circulating that army officers have resigned due to the ongoing chaos, the spokesperson snubbed these speculations as well.