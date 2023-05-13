PM says Supreme Court's decision to release Imran ‘nothing but an NRO’

Shehbaz Sharif says PTI chairman caught red handed in Rs60b corruption n Federal cabinet expresses concern over interference by top judge in ‘an open and shut case of corruption’.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday while disapproving the “double standards of justice” being meted out to Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in the corruption cases said the coa­lition would take every step to en­sure rule of law in the country.

Chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, he said other political leaders in the country faced trials and tough handling, while Imran Khan was given a “privileged treatment”.

“These are the double stan­dards of justice,” he said and ex­pressed astonishment over re­marks of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court during yester­day’s hearing where he said that he was pleased to meet Imran Khan. He pointed out that thou­sands of cases by the general pub­lic were pending with the courts while some political figures were especially given the favour of bail on a priority basis.

The prime minister said the ju­diciary earlier also protected Im­ran Khan in his corruption cases including the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), Billion Tree Tsu­nami tree plantation, and Malam to bring fascist rule in the coun­try for 10 years. The prime min­ister said May 9, after the deba­cle of December 16, 1971, was a painful day in the country’s his­tory when Imran Khan’s party un­leashed havoc by attacking na­tional and military installations. He recalled that despite tragedy of the assassination of Pakistan Peo­ples Party leader Benazir Bhutto, his husband raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’ meaning ‘We want Pakistan’ as a great gesture of nationalism. Also, nobody hit the military installations even af­ter the “judicial murder” of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he added.

Sharif recalled that at time of the death of their mother, he was in prison but passed the time with pa­tience rather than inciting the pub­lic for riots. He said Imran Khan was the mastermind and planner behind the attacks on military in­stitutions. He termed it a disgrace to the martyred military person­nel who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He said the coun­try was passing through a difficult time and the coalition government was making efforts to address the inherited challenges.

He lambasted the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to push the country toward the brink of a dangerous situation. He recalled that the PTI chief for months made false and shameless claims about his ouster from the rule through “regime change” by the United States. Sharif said the coalition gov­ernment made tireless efforts to mend relations with the U.S. in a diplomatic manner, while Imran Khan ultimately changed his stance against the U.S.

He pointed out that besides ma­neuvering the situation with In­ternational Monetary Fund, Khan made every effort for the country to be declared a default. He said Imran Khan incurred every possible dam­age to the very fabric of society by promoting hatred and intolerance.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has called for no leniency against those involved in organized vio­lence against state, constitution, law and nation’s dignity following the arrest of Imran Khan in a cor­ruption case.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islam­abad, also called for making such elements an example by taking strict action against them under constitution and the law. The meet­ing expressed concerns over the sit­uation in the country, and said the leader of a miscreant and foreign funded party had done to the coun­try which the enemy could not do during the last 75 years.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the meeting about the ar­rest of PTI chief Imran Khan in Al Qadir Trust corruption case as per law and his sudden release on the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Briefing the meeting, Interi­or Minister Rana Sanaullah con­demned the attack by PTI workers on sensitive national institutions, buildings, Jinnah House, desecra­tion of martyrs monument, arsons, blocking Swat Motorway, burning of Radio Pakistan and other public and private buildings. The minis­ter said such violent acts could not be termed constitutional and dem­ocratic protest rather it was terror­ism and anti-state activities which are intolerable.

The federal cabinet paid homage to the people of Pakistan for show­ing indifference to the arrest of the mastermind of 60 billion rupees corruption, anti-state activities and terrorism and instead supported the constitution and law.

The federal cabinet also paid trib­ute to the armed forces, Pakistan Rangers, police and law enforce­ment agencies for risking their own lives to protect the lives and prop­erties of the people as well as the government amidst firing by the armed miscreants.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and made it clear that they stood by them for action against those cre­ating lawlessness. The federal cab­inet expressed concern over the interference by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan in an “open and shut” case of corruption and corrupt practic­es which led to the arrest of Imran Khan as per the law.

The meeting also regretted Pres­ident Arif Alvi’s letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday which the cabinet members be­lieved was tantamount to acting like a party worker, instead of the head of state.