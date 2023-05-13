PM Shehbaz wants perpetrators captured within three days

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities to arrest those behind vandalism of the Corps Commander House within 72 hours.

“All the criminals and attackers should be arrested within next 72 hours,” he said. He said all those who incited or contributed to the chaos should be arrested within 72 hours as terrorism was unacceptable.

PM Sharif issued the directives while chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority in Lahore. He also visited the vandalised Jinnah House.

PM Shehbaz said Jinnah House had been burnt down and the whole nation was in grief over the tragic incident.

He hit out at PTI chief Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister and his “mob” were anti-Pakistan elements. He said the perpetrators should be dealt with an iron fist.

What terrorist could not do in 75 years, he said, the PTI miscreants had done in the latest assault on installations. He said the government property was damaged under a plan.