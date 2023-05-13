Saturday, May 13, 2023
PMD forecast extreme hot weather conditions across country

Web Desk
3:51 PM | May 13, 2023
Prevailing heatwave conditions likely to continue in most parts of Sindh with maximum temperature to range between 45-47Celsius, Met Office said on Saturday.

“Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur districts and suburbs will experience extremely hot weather”.

“However, isolated dust-thunderstorm or light rain is expected in Dadu, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur distts on May 15/16,” weather office said in its report.

The Met Office had earlier predicted that the daytime temperatures likely to rise gradually in the country during the week may develop heatwave like conditions in southern half of the country.

Due to presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually particularly in southern half of the country from 10th to 13th May, weather department said.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°Celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan, while 02-03°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, Met Office said.

General public has been cautioned to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and judicious use of water.

