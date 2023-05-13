Saturday, May 13, 2023
Police arrest 2 accused in attempt to murder case  

May 13, 2023
RAWALPINDI - Police on Friday arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in a murder attempt case. According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, City police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi under the command of SHO, conducted a raid and managed to arrest two accused namely Sheraz and Bilal who were involved in an attempt to murder case.

The accused had opened fire on a citizen, Inamullah, over a petty dispute.

City Police registered a case against the accused and succeeded in arresting the accused.

He said that the police operation against the criminals would continue and the lawbreakers would be sent behind the bars.

The spokesperson said that the CPO had directed the police to initiate a crackdown against the proclaimed offenders and strict action should be taken as per law, especially against the most wanted criminals.

