Police arrest Dr Shireen Mazari in late night raid

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police launched a massive crackdown in the city on yesterday and apprehended the PTI Senior Vice President and former federal minister for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari, informed sources.

The female politician was arrested under 16 MPO and was moved to a police station, they said.

According to sources, a heavy contingent of police including ladies’ cops carried out a raid on residence of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari in federal capital and took her into custody under 16 MPO. They said that the arrest was made following orders of the government and the detainee was moved to a police station. A video went viral on social media showing Dr Shireen Mazari along with her daughter Imaan Hazir Mazari while sitting in a police official mobile van carrying a bag in her hands.

Earlier, Islamabad Capital Police had also arrested Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Maalika Bukhari, Qasim Suri, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, her husband Jamshed Cheema under 16 MPO and sent them to Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police have arrested a total of 493 accused since May 9 for their alleged involvement in firing on police, arson, rioting, blocking roads, damaging government and public property during protest demonstrations to press the government to release Imran Khan, who was held on corruption charges, according to a police spokesman.

He added police had released 5 persons on lack of evidence whereas 3 other accused managed to obtain pre-arrest bail from court of law. He said that Section 144 was imposed in the capital city in order to avoid any law and order situation. Likewise, troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers were also deployed in Islamabad to assist police to control the situation, he said. He said that a well-thought propaganda campaign is being launched against the law enforcement agencies including Islamabad police which are doing nothing else other than maintaining law and order. He said that gangs of PTI miscreants could be seen patrolling in various parts of federal capital having slang, sticks, rods and other stuff and stopping them from taking law into hands is the prime responsibility of police.

On the other hand, a large number of protesters of PTI assembled in G-11 and on Srinagar Highway when police escorted former premier Imran Khan from Police Line Headquarters to Islamabad High Court. The charged mob chanted slogans against the government and police high ups and in favor of Imran Khan. They blocked roads from many points and harassed and beaten the passengers.

A mob set a vehicle ablaze on Srinagar Highway while many others scuffled with cops. A heavy contingent of police rushed towards G-13 where a baton-laden force of PTI protestors had blocked the road by burning tyres. Police rounded up 30 protestors and moved them to police stations for further investigation.

Similarly, police made many arrests from outside the IHC and shifted them to the police station.

A spokesman to Islamabad Traffic Police also said that the majority of roads in the federal capital were opened for traffic movement where the cops of traffic police were also on duty. He said that SSP Traffic Syed Mustafa Tanvir also kept patrolling in the federal capital to check the duty points of subordinates.