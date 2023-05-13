Police lines bombing: a DSP’s wish that remained unfulfilled

Peshawar - An elderly police officer, DSP Fazlur Rehman, would try to calm down complainants at his office in the police lines, and while he would be dealing with one complainant, several others would keep waiting for their turn to speak to him concerning their issues.

The white-bearded DSP had spent time in the investigation wing of KP Police previously, but later he was transferred as the PSO to the capital city police officer in the police lines where he used to deal with the visitors regarding their various issues concerning police.

“The problem is that these people come here for solution to their problems that they face during their interaction with the police officers serving in the field. And if we don’t listen to them, who else would help them,” he said while speaking to this correspondent a few days before he became a victim of the police lines bombing in January this year.

Hailing from Manga village in Mardan district, DSP Fazlur Rehman was a humble person and an honest and dutiful officer. Having grown a full length beard, Fazlur Rehman was a practicing Muslim and would try to offer the prayers at masjid in the police lines. On the day of the occurrence, he was offering prayer in the same masjid where the bombing took place and he suffered brain haemorrhage as a result. After battling for life over the last several months, he died today (Friday).

While the funeral prayers were held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, senior police officials honoured the deceased’s coffin and placed flower wreaths on it.

According to the police, the death toll from the January 30 bombing reached 86 police personnel, including three DSPs. The other two DSPs lost to the incident were Ismat Shah and Arab Nawaz.

The enormous bomb that caused such a high death toll caused the mosque’s roof to collapse. The explosion had also injured around 230 people.

Last month, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police announced that the bomber’s facilitator had been apprehended and that the network responsible had been unearthed. Compared to earlier assaults, this one against Pakistan’s police is said to have killed the most officers.

Fazlur Rehman was a senior officer and during an interaction with this scribe, he had stated that he expected to get promoted to the post of SP soon. However, that January bombing sealed his fate, leaving his family in agony, and a wish of his promotion remained unfulfilled.