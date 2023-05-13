Pollen allergy grips Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD-In the wake of the summer season pollen allergy Friday knocked most parts of the Hazara division while Abbottabad city is amongst the worst hit by the pollen. The primary cause of the allergy is an accumulation of Poplar Tree, which results in white, fluffy clouds that resemble cotton and cause allergies to people. The residents of various areas including, Mandian, Supply, Link Road and Sir Syed Colony were affected most. A thick layer of pollen can be seen easily everywhere on the roads, streets and buildings where inhabitants were helpless as it accumulated in drinking water and food items. The Poplar is the earliest pollen producer, starts releasing their pollen in February in the Hazara division and northern areas of Pakistan and reaches its peak in May. The trees aggravate allergy symptoms, even if they were not nearby houses but released large amounts of pollen that can be distributed miles away from the original source. Dr. Qazi Nasir told APP that pollen allergies primarily include burning, itching, and swelling in the mouth, lips, and throat. He advised the patients to avoid unnecessary visits outdoors when the pollen count is high and keep the house and car windows shut to lower pollen exposure. He noted that clothes should be dried in an automatic dryer rather than hanging them outside otherwise, pollen can collect on clothing and be carried indoors.