Progress of KPCIP ongoing projects in Abbottabad reviewed

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the progress of ongoing projects under the KP City Improvement Project (KPCIP).

The meeting discussed the performance of ongoing projects under the KPCIP while Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Jibran Raza, Chief Executive Officer WSSCA, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad, KPK Police team, and other officials attended the meeting.

DC Abbottabad also directed to ensure the provision of NOCs and all arrangements regarding PESCO-related matters. A briefing was given by the KP team regarding the ongoing work on Sherwan Adventure Park. At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Mamood reviewed the ongoing work at Sherwan Adventure Park where he was briefed by KP Supp, WSSCA.