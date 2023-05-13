PTI Swabi leadership goes underground

Swabi - The local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone underground fearing legal action and arrest after the destruction and ransacking of the government properties in the province.

Police on Friday raided the houses of PTI leadership including Asad Qaisar, Shahram Tarakai, Abdul Karim, Haji Rangreez, Aqibullah but found them missing.

Cases have been registered against PTI workers for blocking motorways and vandalism. It may be mentioned that so far 81 PTI workers have been arrested among which 61 have been shifted to Haripur Jail.