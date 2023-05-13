Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI Swabi leadership goes underground

APP
May 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Swabi     -      The local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone underground fearing legal action and arrest after the destruction and ransacking of the government properties in the province.

Police on Friday raided the houses of PTI leadership including Asad Qaisar, Shahram Tarakai, Abdul Karim, Haji Rangreez, Aqibullah but found them missing.

Cases have been registered against PTI workers for blocking motorways and vandalism. It may be mentioned that so far 81 PTI workers have been arrested among which 61 have been shifted to Haripur Jail.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023