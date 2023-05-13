PTI trying to create chaos in country: Sherry Rehman

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to stoke anarchy in the country as its conduct was non-political and undemocratic.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, she said the government would not allow the saboteurs to succeed in their nefarious designs. She said the attacks on military installations as well as ransacking of public and private properties were pre-planned.

She regretted that the PTI chairman considered himself above the law and constitution.

Sherry Rehman further said Pakistan was facing multidimensional challenges but the PTI chairman was bent upon causing further instability in the country. She said Imran Khan was neither sensitive of the problems of the masses nor did he have any programme for their welfare.

In his remarks, Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi said the recent audio leaks clearly revealed the whole planning behind the violent acts. He said the democratic forces and the whole nation stood behind their armed forces who had given immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism.