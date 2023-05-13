Punjab govt to form JIT to probe attack on military, civil installations

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday announced constitution of a joint investigation team to conduct a probe into vandalism at civil and military installations, including residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, during protests held by the PTI supporters following the arrest of their leader Imran Khan in a graft case.

The chief minister made the announcement during his visit to the head office of the Punjab Safe City Authority to review law and order situation. The JIT will submit a comprehensive report to the government after completing the investigation.

Naqvi has also ordered to pace up action to detain the miscreants involved in the violent attacks, adding that geofencing will be made in cases related to vandalism. It has also been decided that all the cases will be trialled before the anti-terrorism court.

The chief minister has also directed the Public Prosecution Department to ensure immediate trial in the cases in order to bring the elements to justice. “Those involved in attacking Jinnah House, military, civil and private properties will be given exemplary punishment,” he vowed, adding that zero-tolerance police had been adopted against the miscreants.

He said educational institutions will be reopened across the province from May 15 as law and order situation is improving. He directed the departments concerned to continue coordination to maintain the security situation in the province. “Whole force is alert to fail the nefarious designs of the miscreants,” the CM said.

During the visit, Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar briefed the chief minister on prevailing security situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police spokesperson said on Friday that the number of detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in the province have reached 2790.

The arrested individuals were involved in violent protests following the arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

The spokesperson added almost 152 police officers and personnel were injured due to the clashes between police and PTI protestors while adding 72 vehicles of the Punjab police were burned.

He added that those involved in attacking the security personnel were being identified and arrests were being made.