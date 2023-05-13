Punjab makes announcement regarding reopening of schools

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced that all educational institutions in the province will reopen on May 15.

He made the announcement in a meeting he chaired to review the law and order situation in the country.

He has ordered respective authorities to keep up utmost coordination and retain a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would also reopen from May 15, while matric exams would resume per schedule from Monday.

The postponed papers would take place on May 19, say sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker Punjab government closed colleges and universities across the province on Tuesday due to deteriorated law and order situation following the arrest of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.