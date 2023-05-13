Rioters will be identified, punished: Punjab CM

Says strong action be taken against facilitators of rioters.
LAHORE - In the wake of recent unrest caused by the PTI activists, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday chaired a meeting to review the law-and-order situation and vowed to punish the rioters involved in ransacking of public property. IG police briefed the chief minister about the ongoing operation against the miscreants and the arrests made so far in connection with the recent incidents of vandalizing the state buildings. Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Addl IG (Special Branch), ACS, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution dept and others attended the meeting while all commissioners and RPOs participated through video link. The chief minister ordered adoption of legal measures to control the law and order situation in the province. He also stressed that strong action be taken against the facilitators of the rioters. Mohsin Naqvi vowed that every attacker would be identified and brought to justice. He expressed regret over the worst kind of terrorism shown by vandalizing and setting on fire the government properties. He affirmed that those who attacked the government properties, including the Corps Commander’s House, would be brought to justice according to the law. He directed the public prosecution department to accelerate the process of prosecution against the culprits and complete identifying the miscreants and attackers as soon as possible. He further directed that no leniency should be shown in the action against the rioters and their facilitators. “There will be no compromise on the rule of law in the province,” he added.
LAHORE METRO BUS ROUTE RESTRICTED
Lahore metro bus service has been restricted due to the recent law and order situation, causing severe inconvenience to citizens.
To guarantee the safety of passengers and avoid any untoward incidents, the Metro service is presently operational only from Gajumata to MAO College, while it remains closed from MAO College to Shahdara until further notice.