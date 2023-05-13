Rioters will be identified, punished: Punjab CM

Says strong action be taken against facilitators of rioters.

LAHORE - In the wake of recent unrest caused by the PTI activists, Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Friday chaired a meet­ing to review the law-and-order situation and vowed to punish the rioters involved in ransack­ing of public property. IG police briefed the chief minister about the ongoing operation against the miscreants and the arrests made so far in connection with the re­cent incidents of vandalizing the state buildings. Information Min­ister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Addl IG (Special Branch), ACS, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution dept and others at­tended the meeting while all com­missioners and RPOs participated through video link. The chief min­ister ordered adoption of legal measures to control the law and order situation in the province. He also stressed that strong ac­tion be taken against the facilita­tors of the rioters. Mohsin Naqvi vowed that every attacker would be identified and brought to jus­tice. He expressed regret over the worst kind of terrorism shown by vandalizing and setting on fire the government properties. He affirmed that those who attacked the government properties, in­cluding the Corps Commander’s House, would be brought to jus­tice according to the law. He di­rected the public prosecution department to accelerate the process of prosecution against the culprits and complete identifying the miscreants and attackers as soon as possible. He further di­rected that no leniency should be shown in the action against the ri­oters and their facilitators. “There will be no compromise on the rule of law in the province,” he added.

LAHORE METRO BUS ROUTE RESTRICTED

Lahore metro bus service has been restricted due to the recent law and order situation, causing severe inconvenience to citizens.

To guarantee the safety of pas­sengers and avoid any untoward incidents, the Metro service is presently operational only from Gajumata to MAO College, while it remains closed from MAO College to Shahdara until further notice.