Security forces kill five terrorists in exchange of fire in Hoshab

At least five terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with security forces near Hoshab area in Balochistan province, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to ISPR, terrorists attacked a security check post in the general area of Hoshab in Balochistan on night between Thursday and Friday. The security forces successfully repulsed the distant fire raid.

The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains of Balore, using aerial surveillance means, the ISPR said.

As a follow-up, during an encircling operation launched to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces.

During the skirmish, five terrorists were killed and a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered. The operation, however, continues to track a few fleeing terrorists into adjoining areas, the ISPR said.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

Two soldiers martyred as terrorists attack FC camp in Balochistan

Earlier in the day, at least two soldiers were martyred and three others were injured as security forces repulsed a terrorist attack on the FC camp in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military media wing said a group of terrorists attempted to attack the camp in the wee hours of Friday. “The attack has been repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.”

It said the area had been cordoned off while the operation was under way to arrest the terrorists who had been cornered into a section of the building.

Two terrorists were killed as the security forces continue to advance amid heavy exchange of fire with the attackers.