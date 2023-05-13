Saturday, May 13, 2023
Sindh info dept asked to highlight govt projects via social media

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 13, 2023
Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Friday underscored the need to utilise social media platforms to highlight the development projects commenced by the provincial government.

“Print, electronic, and social media platforms are an effective tool to keep the public informed about the govt initiatives,” said Memon while presiding over a meeting with the directors of the information department. 

The secretary directed the officers to strengthen coordination with journalists and media organisations for timely dissemination of information to the masses with respect to government endeavours, a news release said. The advertisements directorate was also asked to ensure prompt payment of advertisement dues. The meeting was attended by directors, admin accounts, Press Information, Press, Electronic Media, Advertising, Publications, Planning and Development, Muhammad Yousif Kabooro, Hassan Asghar Naqvi, Aziz Hakaro, Moizuddin Pirzada, Imtiaz Ali Joyo, Mansoor Rajput, Fida Hussain Baladi respectively.

OUR STAFF REPORT

