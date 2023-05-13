Singapore down Pakistan junior tennis team 2-1 in 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying   

LAHORE - Pakistan’s junior tennis team was also beaten badly by Singapore 1-2 in the 13th to 16th position match played of the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying being held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. In the first match of the day, Singapore’s Min Jie Chua outpaced Pakistan’s Abubakar Talha 6-1, 6-2 to take 1-0 lead, which was soon made 2-0, when Ethan Koh of Singapore defeated Pakistan’s Nadir Reza Mirza 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 in the second match. In the doubles match, Pakistani pair got walk over against the Singapore’s duo to make it 2-1. Pakistan junior tennis team will now take on Iran today (Saturday). Former PTF Senior Vice President Col Asif Dar (R) told The Nation that it is mandatory for federations to issue press release of the matches, Pakistani teams play at international level, but mostly results of won matches are posted and results of lost matches are concealed and sometimes covered with fabricated and misleading stories. “Current Junior Davis Cup team has given the worst performance of our history so far and playing today (Saturday) against Iran to avoid humiliation of finishing the 16th out of 16 teams. The PTF remained totally silent during the entire Junior Davis Cup qualifying event, which shows their incompetence and non-professional attitude towards the game,” he added.