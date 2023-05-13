SPLA calls for protest against alleged corruption in Sindh College Education Department

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) has given a protest call against the alleged corruption in the Sindh College Education Department and to seek acceptance of their demands concerning other issues faced by the teachers. At a press conference at Hyderabad press club here on Friday the association’s General Secretary Prof Shahnawaz Panhwar also called for appointing a separate provincial minister for the college education department because their problems were accruing by the day. He claimed that the department’s bureaucracy was trying to extort bribes from the college teachers who were first transferring to distant areas and later offered to stop those transfers by paying bribes. He informed that SPLA would organize a protest demonstration of the college teachers outside Hyderabad Press Club on May 15, adding that the association would announce its future course of protests on that day. Panhwar and other office bearers of the SPLA demanded that the teachers should only be transferred to such colleges which were near the place of their residence. They also called for establishing new government colleges in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.