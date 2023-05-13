Summer skills camp to be held from June 1 to Aug 31

FAISALABAD - Technical Education and Voca­tional Training Authority (TEVA) would organise skills summer camp for three months from June 1 to August 31, 2023. In this connection a meet­ing of TEVTA regional officers was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar in the chair. The meeting reviewed necessary ar­rangements for the sum­mer camp in which the students of matriculation and intermediate level would be imparted train­ing in 14 trades. Speak­ing on the occasion, the DC said that male stu­dents of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes would be provided skill training in electrician, plumbing, home appliances repair, CNC machine operators, offset printing, furni­ture/wood work, safety inspector and computer courses while the tailor­ing, beautician, floricul­ture, kitchen gardening, computer and cooking courses would be offered for female students. Dis­trict Officer Industries Muhammad Irfan, TE­VTA Regional Director Muhammad Abid and others were also present in the meeting.