Summer skills camp to be held from June 1 to Aug 31

FAISALABAD - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVA) would organise skills summer camp for three months from June 1 to August 31, 2023. In this connection a meeting of TEVTA regional officers was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar in the chair. The meeting reviewed necessary arrangements for the summer camp in which the students of matriculation and intermediate level would be imparted training in 14 trades. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that male students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes would be provided skill training in electrician, plumbing, home appliances repair, CNC machine operators, offset printing, furniture/wood work, safety inspector and computer courses while the tailoring, beautician, floriculture, kitchen gardening, computer and cooking courses would be offered for female students. District Officer Industries Muhammad Irfan, TEVTA Regional Director Muhammad Abid and others were also present in the meeting.