Those who deprived MQM of opportunities were to accept defeat: Siddiqui

MQM Pakistan's convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said that those who oppressed and deprived MQM of education and employment opportunities were now left with no choice but to accept their defeat.

Addressing the All Sindh Officers Welfare Association convention, he stated that MQM was like the Noah's Ark for refugees and its survival depends on whether they work together to save their homes or their neighborhoods.

Siddiqui stressed the need for both a census and demographic analysis and questioned the state's inability to properly count its people. He also emphasised the importance of education and national identity and urged educated people not to hide their identities.

Siddiqui highlighted the injustice faced by the MQM workers and pointed out the responsibility of the movement is not just to provide rights but also to create a sense of identification. He questioned the ruler's blindness to the injustices faced by the nation and concluded that non-violent means should be pursued for justice.

MQM chief said that the state that could not count its citizens accurately has to face the history. Siddiqui further said that after the 1992 operation that stuffed the jails with MQM workers and criminals arrested on brutal crimes were released to create space in jails.

Siddiqui also said that former prime minister Bhutto had captured major political backing from Punjab. He said that there was an urban and rural quota now. He also questioned census results.