Three-day polio drive to start from May 15

MULTAN - A three-day polio drive would start from 15th of the month in the city of saints here.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir tasked departments concerned of the district governments to run the drive through all-out efforts with up-to-mark pre-requisite arrangements.
About a million children would be administered the vaccine through door-to-door campaign to protect children of five and below of the age from the lifelong crippling disease, the DC said in a meeting of the departments concerned belonged to the district governments.
The meeting also reviewed measures being adopted to root-out dengue larvae after a recent rainy spell, with the rising temperatures now likely causing several health problems in parts of the district.
Omar Jahangir warned of strict action in case of defective performance on the part of the departments concerned to the effectiveness of the drive. He said a modern online system was being used to monitor dengue-surveillance activities in order to ensure an increased level of productivity.
EVOLVING OF COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGY ON HOSPITAL’S WASTE MANAGEMENT STRESSED
Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Waste Management and Horticulture Committee met under the chairmanship of Pro VC, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, here on Friday to discuss disposal of Nishtar Hospital waste. The committee briefed the Pro VC about the steps being taken to dispose of the hospital waste and incinerator. Terming it a very important issue, Dr Khakwani stressed the need of disposing it and promotion of Horticulture at the campus. She tasked the committee to devise a comprehensive policy on it. Among others, the Principal College of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Abbas Naqvi, Campus Administrator, Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada, and AMS admin Dr Ali Mehndi attended the meeting.