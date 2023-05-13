Three-day polio drive to start from May 15

MULTAN - A three-day polio drive would start from 15th of the month in the city of saints here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir tasked depart­ments concerned of the district governments to run the drive through all-out efforts with up-to-mark pre-requisite arrange­ments.

About a million children would be administered the vac­cine through door-to-door cam­paign to protect children of five and below of the age from the lifelong crippling disease, the DC said in a meeting of the de­partments concerned belonged to the district governments.

The meeting also reviewed measures being adopted to root-out dengue larvae after a recent rainy spell, with the ris­ing temperatures now likely causing several health problems in parts of the district.

Omar Jahangir warned of strict action in case of defective per­formance on the part of the de­partments concerned to the ef­fectiveness of the drive. He said a modern online system was being used to monitor dengue-surveil­lance activities in order to ensure an increased level of productivity.

EVOLVING OF COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGY ON HOSPITAL’S WASTE MANAGEMENT STRESSED

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Waste Management and Horticulture Committee met under the chairmanship of Pro VC, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, here on Friday to discuss disposal of Nishtar Hospital waste. The com­mittee briefed the Pro VC about the steps being taken to dispose of the hospital waste and inciner­ator. Terming it a very important issue, Dr Khakwani stressed the need of disposing it and promo­tion of Horticulture at the cam­pus. She tasked the committee to devise a comprehensive policy on it. Among others, the Principal College of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Abbas Naqvi, Campus Admin­istrator, Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada, and AMS admin Dr Ali Mehndi at­tended the meeting.