Saturday, May 13, 2023
Toxic gas kills four oil mill workers in Multan

Web Desk
11:41 AM | May 13, 2023
National

As many as four workers lost their life due to the spread of toxic gas in an oil well on Bahawalpur Road.

According to the details, four workers died due to toxic gas spread during the cleaning of the well of a private oil mill located at Bahawalpur Road in Multan.

According to rescue officials, a person who went down to clean the well became unconscious, the others went down to the well to rescue him but all four fell unconscious and lost their lives due to toxic gas.

The bodies of the four workers were taken out and transferred to the hospital, and the police have started probe by registering a report on the incident.

Meanwhile, the rescue sources said that toxic gas is still present in the well due to the remnants of soap and oil.

