Saturday, May 13, 2023
Training camp in Karachi from 15th for Asian Road Cycling   

STAFF REPORT
May 13, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The national training camp in preparation for the Asian Road Cycling Championship would kick off from May 15 to June 8, in Karachi. According to President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, all preparations have been completed for the training camp to be held in support with Pakistan Sports Board in Karachi. The selection of players was made on performance basis from the National Road Championship. A total of 15 cyclists have been selected for the camp. He said that International Cycling Federation (UCI) qualified coaches would train the cyclists who would represent the Pakistan team in the Asian Road Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand in June.

